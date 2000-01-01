Asia Commercial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:104)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 104

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 104

  • Market CapHKD321.260m
  • SymbolSEHK:104
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0532V2009

Company Profile

Asia Commercial Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates its business through two segments: Trading of Watches (Retail and Wholesale) and Properties Leasing.

Latest 104 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .