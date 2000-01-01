Asia Energy logistics Group Ltd (SEHK:351)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 351
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 351
- Market CapHKD153.750m
- SymbolSEHK:351
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINHK0000527306
Company Profile
Asia Energy logistics Group Ltd is engaged in the business of railway and logistic services. The company operates through two segments namely Railway construction and operations and Shipping and logistics.