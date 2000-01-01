Asia Energy logistics Group Ltd (SEHK:351)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 351

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 351

  • Market CapHKD153.750m
  • SymbolSEHK:351
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINHK0000527306

Company Profile

Asia Energy logistics Group Ltd is engaged in the business of railway and logistic services. The company operates through two segments namely Railway construction and operations and Shipping and logistics.

Latest 351 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .