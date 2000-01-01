Asia Grocery Distribution Ltd (SEHK:8413)
- Market CapHKD732.060m
- SymbolSEHK:8413
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFood Distribution
- ISINKYG0R20R1005
Asia Grocery Distribution Ltd is engaged in distributing food and beverage groceries to a wide array of customers, including restaurants, non-commercial dining establishments, hotels and private clubs, food processing operators and wholesalers.