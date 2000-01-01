Asia Grocery Distribution Ltd (SEHK:8413)

APAC company
Company Info - 8413

  • Market CapHKD732.060m
  • SymbolSEHK:8413
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0R20R1005

Company Profile

Asia Grocery Distribution Ltd is engaged in distributing food and beverage groceries to a wide array of customers, including restaurants, non-commercial dining establishments, hotels and private clubs, food processing operators and wholesalers.

