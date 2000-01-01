Asia Investment Finance Group Ltd (SEHK:33)
- Market CapHKD317.120m
- SymbolSEHK:33
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINKYG0541D1007
Asia Investment Finance Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in securities brokerage and asset management, money lending business, credit guarantee and investment business, trading of party products and metals and minerals.