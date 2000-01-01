Asia Orient Holdings Ltd (SEHK:214)

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:214
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0534H1189

Company Profile

Asia Orient Holdings Ltd is engaged in the property businesses. Its main businesses include property management, development and investment, hotel, travel operation and securities investments. The company operates through four segments, including Property Sales segment, Property Leasing segment, Hotel, and Travel segment, as well as Financial Investment segment. Its major source of revenue is from the Financial investments segment. The group has a business presence in Hong Kong and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the other countries.

