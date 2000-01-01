Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Co Ltd (SEHK:767)

APAC company
Market Info - 767

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 767

  • Market CapHKD220.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:767
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG6853V2817

Company Profile

Asia Pacific Silk Road Investment Co Ltd is an investment holding company which operates through its subsidiaries. The company provides operation of peer to peer financing platform under the CAIJIA brand.

