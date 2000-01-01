Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd is a holding company. The company through its operating subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications and power cable products in the Asia Pacific region. It operates through three principal divisions consisting of the manufacture of wire and cable products, the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by Pacific Electric Wire and Cable Co, and the provision of project engineering services. It offers a wide variety of wire and cable products primarily in four general categories: telecommunications cable, power transmission cable, electronic cable and enameled wire.Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd manufactures and distributes telecommunications and power cable and enameled wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China.