Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8400)
Company Info - 8400
- Market CapHKD53.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8400
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINKYG0541R1092
Company Profile
Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd through its holding is engaged in procurement, distribution and installation of electronic gaming equipment and spare parts and the related after sales services to casino operators. It also offers repair services.