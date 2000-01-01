Asia Resources Holdings Ltd (SEHK:899)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 899
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 899
- Market CapHKD380.580m
- SymbolSEHK:899
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG0536F1775
Company Profile
Asia Resources Holdings Ltd acts as an investment holding company. The principal activities include iron mining; securities and gold trading and property investments.