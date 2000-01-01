Company Profile

Asia Standard Hotel Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel businesses. The segment in which the group operates includes Hotel Operation, Property development and Financial Investments. Hotel Operation segment is engaged in hotel operation in Hong Kong and Canada. Property development segment focuses on properties in Hong Kong and Canada; and Financial Investments segment is engaged in the investment in financial instruments. Business activity is operated through Hong Kong and Canada.Asia Standard Hotel Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hotel businesses.