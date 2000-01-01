Company Profile

Asia Standard International Group Ltd is an investment holding company. It is engaged in the property development and investment, hotel and travel operation, and securities investment activities. The company has diversified its business model across four main operating segments, Property Development, Property Leasing, Hotel and Travel, and Financial Investments. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Financial Investments. The group derives revenue in Hong Kong and other countries.Asia Standard International Group Ltd is an investment holding company. The group develops, manages and invests in commercial, residential, retail and hotel properties.