Asia Strategic Holdings Ltd (LSE:ASIA) Share Price

Company Profile

Asia Strategic Holdings Ltd, formerly Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd is an investment-based company. The company's operating segments are Hospitality, which provides consultancy, advisory, and project management services in the leisure and hospitality sectors in Myanmar; Education segment is into the provision of English language training, kindergarten to primary school education (K-12 education), consultancy, advisory, and project management services in the education sector in Myanmar and Vietnam; and Services segment is into the provision of consultancy, advisory, and project management services in the service sector in Myanmar, focusing initially on security services; and others segment. The company's geographical segments are Singapore, Myanmar, and Vietnam.Myanmar Strategic Holdings Ltd develops & operates a portfolio of consumer-focused assets. Its objective is to provide with long-term capital appreciation through the operation, development & management of businesses in the consumer sector.