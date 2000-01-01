Asiamet Resources Ltd (LSE:ARS)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARS

  • Market Cap£18.320m
  • SymbolLSE:ARS
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBM04521V1038

Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Ltd is a dynamic junior company focussed on the exploration and development of its portfolio of large copper-gold deposits on the Indonesian islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra, adjacent to the key growth markets in Asia.

Latest ARS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ARS Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .