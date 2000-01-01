Asiamet Resources Ltd (TSX:ARS)
Market Cap: CAD60.710m
Symbol: TSX:ARS
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Industrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
ISIN: BM04521V1038
Company Profile
Asiamet Resources Ltd is a dynamic junior company focussed on the exploration and development of its portfolio of large copper-gold deposits on the Indonesian islands of Kalimantan and Sumatra, adjacent to the key growth markets in Asia.