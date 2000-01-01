Asian American Medical Group Ltd (ASX:AJJ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart

Company Info - AJJ

  • Market CapAUD27.820m
  • SymbolASX:AJJ
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AJJ5

Company Profile

Asian American Medical Group Ltd is engaged in provision of specialized medical services for liver diseases and transplantation, radiation oncology and healthcare project management and consultancy services.

Latest AJJ news

