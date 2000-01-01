Company Profile

Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd is engaged in planting, cultivation, and selling of agricultural produce. The company is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of fruit juice concentrates, fruit purees and frozen fruits and vegetables. It operates intwo segments Plantation Operation; and Fruit Distribution Operation. The company generates maximum revenue from China.Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd is engaged in planting, cultivation, and selling of agricultural produce. The company is also involved in manufacturing and sale of fruit juice concentrates, fruit purees and frozen fruits and vegetables.