Company Profile

Asian Healthcare Specialists Ltd provides general and subspecialised orthopaedic services, trauma and sports services such as knee/hip replacements, sports medicine/surgery, spine surgery, foot/ankle surgery and minimally invasive orthopaedic procedures.

Visit our news hub for other news .