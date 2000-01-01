Asian Healthcare Specialists Ltd (SGX:1J3)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1J3
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1J3
- Market CapSGD73.330m
- SymbolSGX:1J3
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG1ED9000003
Company Profile
Asian Healthcare Specialists Ltd provides general and subspecialised orthopaedic services, trauma and sports services such as knee/hip replacements, sports medicine/surgery, spine surgery, foot/ankle surgery and minimally invasive orthopaedic procedures.