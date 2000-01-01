Asian Pay Television Trust (SGX:S7OU)
- Market CapSGD243.720m
- SymbolSGX:S7OU
- IndustryCommunication Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINSG2F77993036
Company Profile
Asian Pay Television Trust is an investment trust, primarily having interests in cable TV companies. It generates revenue from monthly subscription services as well as advertising sales, leasing of television channels to third parties.