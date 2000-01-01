Asiaray Media Group Ltd (SEHK:1993)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1993
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1993
- Market CapHKD2.797bn
- SymbolSEHK:1993
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINKYG0623M1015
Company Profile
Asiaray Media Group Ltd operates in out-of-home advertising in China & Hong Kong which includes advertising in airports, metro lines, billboards and building solutions in China and Hong Kong.