Asimilar Group (LSE:ASLR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASLR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASLR
- Market Cap£18.270m
- SymbolLSE:ASLR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BFX2VL54
Company Profile
YOLO Leisure and Technology PLC is an investment company in the United Kingdom. Its objective is to provide stable income and capital growth for investors by mainly investing in the technology, travel, leisure and media sectors.