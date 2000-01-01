Askari Metals Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:AS2)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AS2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AS2
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AS2
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Precious Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU0000153256
Company Profile
Askari Metals Ltd is a mining company. It is engaged in acquiring, exploring and developing high-grade gold and copper-gold projects in New South Wales and Western Australia.