Asknet Solutions AG (XETRA:NWAY)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NWAY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NWAY
- Market Cap€5.860m
- SymbolXETRA:NWAY
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2E3707
Company Profile
Nexway AG, formerly asknet AG is an e-commerce and payment player. The company offers solutions to software, video games, services, and retail companies to run and maximize their online sales worldwide. The firm also provides software procurement and distribution services to European academic institutions, students and alumni.Asknet AG is engaged in supply of outsourcing solutions for online software sales.