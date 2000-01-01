Company Profile

Based in the Netherlands, ASM International supplies semiconductor manufacturing equipment. ASM's front-end equipment, such as atomic layer deposition and epitaxial tools, is used in the preparation of silicon wafers and fabrication of semiconductor layers. ASM's 25%-owned subsidiary, ASM Pacific Technology, manufactures back-end tools used to assemble and package semiconductors into their final form.ASM International NV is engaged in research, development, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce mainly semiconductor devices.