ASM Pacific Technology Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:522)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 522
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 522
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:522
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
- Currency
- ISINKYG0535Q1331
Company Profile
ASM Pacific Technology Holdings, or ASMPT, designs, manufactures and sells precision equipment used to assemble semiconductors and other electronic equipment. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1989, ASMPT is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in Asia, Europe and the U.S. It is the largest supplier globally in both the assembly and packaging equipment market and the surface mounted technology market.ASM Pacific Technology Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of machines, tools and materials used in the semiconductor and electronic assembly industries.