Company Profile

ASM Pacific Technology Holdings, or ASMPT, designs, manufactures and sells precision equipment used to assemble semiconductors and other electronic equipment. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1989, ASMPT is headquartered in Hong Kong and has operations in Asia, Europe and the U.S. It is the largest supplier globally in both the assembly and packaging equipment market and the surface mounted technology market.ASM Pacific Technology Ltd is an investment holding company. The company through its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of machines, tools and materials used in the semiconductor and electronic assembly industries.