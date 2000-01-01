ASML Holding NV New York Shares (NASDAQ:ASML)

North American company
Company Info - ASML

  • Market Cap$232.277bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ASML
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSemiconductor Equipment & Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINUSN070592100

Company Profile

Founded in 1984 and based in the Netherlands, ASML is a leading manufacturer of photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photomask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a meaningful portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. Chipmakers require next-generation EUV lithography tools from ASML to continue past the 7-nanometer process node. ASML's products are used at every major semiconductor manufacturer, including Intel, Samsung, and TSMC.ASML Holding NV is a part of the semiconductor industry. Its products include memory chip and logic chip, TWINSCAN systems, equipped with i-line, KrF and ArF light sources.

