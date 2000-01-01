Company Profile

ASOS is a global e-commerce player focusing on fashion and cosmetics and targeting the youth segment (20-somethings) globally. Of its revenue, 37% comes from its U.K. home market, 31% from other EU countries, 13% from the United States, 19% from the rest of the world (with biggest exposure to Russia and Australia). The company ships to 240 countries from its three warehouses located in the U.K., continental Europe, and the United States. It offers over 85 000 products on its website from 950 third-party brands and its own labels (ASOS Design, Collusion). Around 20% of revenue is generated by special-size categories such as tall, petite, curvy, and maternity, where competition tends to be more limited.ASOS PLC and its subsidiaries operate as a fashion retailer. It sells branded and own label products internationally through mobile and web channels and its fulfillment centers. The firm's products include women's wear, men's wear, footwear etc.