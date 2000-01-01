Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASPN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASPN

  • Market Cap$203.880m
  • SymbolNYSE:ASPN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS04523Y1055

Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used in energy infrastructure and construction facilities.

Latest ASPN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .