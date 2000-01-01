Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASPU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASPU
- Market Cap$137.750m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ASPU
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorEducation & Training Services
- Currency
- ISINUS04530L2034
Company Profile
Aspen Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in offering distance-learning education services. Its Program offering includes; Associates, Bachelor's, Master's, Doctoral Degree & other Certification Programs.