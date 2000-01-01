Aspen Group Ltd (ASX:APZ)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APZ
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:APZ
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000APZ8
Company Profile
Aspen Group Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the business of investment in commercial and non-core development assets. It operates through the following segments: the Tourism/ retirement/ residential segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes land lease communities, mixed-use parks, and tourism parks; the Corporate segment includes corporate accommodation park, being Aspen Karratha village. Geographically the company operates throughout Australia.Aspen Group Ltd is a property investment and funds management group, focused on acquiring quality property assets and creating and managing innovative property funds and syndicates.