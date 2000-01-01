Aspen Group Ltd (ASX:APZ)

  • SymbolASX:APZ
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • ISINAU000000APZ8

Company Profile

Aspen Group Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the business of investment in commercial and non-core development assets. It operates through the following segments: the Tourism/ retirement/ residential segment, which is the key revenue driver, includes land lease communities, mixed-use parks, and tourism parks; the Corporate segment includes corporate accommodation park, being Aspen Karratha village. Geographically the company operates throughout Australia.Aspen Group Ltd is a property investment and funds management group, focused on acquiring quality property assets and creating and managing innovative property funds and syndicates.

