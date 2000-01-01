Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd 5.95 % Non-Cum Perp Pref Shs (NYSE:AHLPC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AHLPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AHLPC
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:AHLPC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Reinsurance
- Currency
- ISINBMG053841547
Company Profile
Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermudian insurance and reinsurance company. It offers property and casualty insurance, marine, aviation and energy insurance, financial and professional lines insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, among others.