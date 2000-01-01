Company Profile

Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermudian insurance and reinsurance company. The company operates through subsidiaries that include Aspen Insurance UK, Aspen Underwriting, Aspen Bermuda, Aspen Specialty Insurance, and Aspen American Insurance Corporation. Aspen UK also has branches in Europe, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Australia, and Canada. The company's business is divided into two segments: Aspen Insurance and Aspen Reinsurance. Aspen Insurance consists of property and casualty insurance, marine, aviation and energy insurance, and financial and professional lines insurance. Aspen Reinsurance comprises property reinsurance, casualty reinsurance, and specialty reinsurance.