Company Profile

Aspen Technology is a leading global supplier of software solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance in complex industrial environments. The company’s AspenOne software platform helps improve process-oriented plant efficiency, and thereby lower capital intensity, increase working capital efficiency, and improve margins. Aspen was founded in 1981 and serves more than 2,300 customers in 32 countries.Aspen Technology Inc is engaged in providing process optimization and asset performance management software solutions. It has two operating segments including subscription and software and services.