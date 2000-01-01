Company Profile

Aspermont Ltd is a publishing company. It provides market-specific content across the resources sectors through a combination of print, digital media channels and face to face networking channels. In addition, Aspermont provides timely and independent commentary across all communities in the mining, energy and agricultural markets. The company primarily operates in the media publishing industry as well as in conferencing and investments, within Australia and in the United Kingdom. The majority of its revenue is derived from the publishing business. It has an operational footprint across Australia, Europe and other.Aspermont Ltd provides market specific content across the resources sectors through a combination of print, digital media channels and face to face networking channels.