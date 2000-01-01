Aspire Global Bearer Shs (OMX:ASPIRE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASPIRE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASPIRE
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:ASPIRE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINMT0001530105
Company Profile
Aspire Global PLC is a Maltese company that provides platform to iGaming operators. The company offers solutions for casino, sports and bingo operators. The company operates through two segments including Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer (B2C). Its Business-to-business segment includes partner brands while Business-to-consumer segment includes proprietary brands.Aspire Global PLC is a B2B service provider for the online gaming market and offers its partners a full-service solution for launching and operating online casinos. It also operates a business-to-consumer business with several proprietary casino brands.