Company Profile

Aspire Global PLC is a Maltese company that provides platform to iGaming operators. The company offers solutions for casino, sports and bingo operators. The company operates through two segments including Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer (B2C). Its Business-to-business segment includes partner brands while Business-to-consumer segment includes proprietary brands.Aspire Global PLC is a B2B service provider for the online gaming market and offers its partners a full-service solution for launching and operating online casinos. It also operates a business-to-consumer business with several proprietary casino brands.