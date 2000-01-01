ASR Nederland NV (EURONEXT:ASRNL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASRNL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASRNL
- Market Cap€4.814bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ASRNL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINNL0011872643
Company Profile
ASR Nederland NV is an insurance company. The firm offers a variety of insurance policies to under the Non-Life segment, and Life segment. It also engages in non-insurance activities such as banking, asset management, and real estate development services.