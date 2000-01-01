ASR Nederland NV (EURONEXT:ASRNL)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASRNL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASRNL

  • Market Cap€4.814bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ASRNL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0011872643

Company Profile

ASR Nederland NV is an insurance company. The firm offers a variety of insurance policies to under the Non-Life segment, and Life segment. It also engages in non-insurance activities such as banking, asset management, and real estate development services.

Latest ASRNL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .