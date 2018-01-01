Assa Abloy AB Class B (OMX:ASSA B) Share Price

ASSA B
Assa Abloy AB Class B
European company
Industrials
Security & Protection Services
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XSTO
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT+2, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Company Profile
Assa Abloy has the world’s largest installed base of locks, protecting some of the most security-sensitive buildings, including the European Parliament in Brussels. Three fourths of its revenue comes from government and commercial customers. The company's product base is centred on electromechanical locks, which require identification to unlock with a keycard, biometric scan, or PIN. The company's products are sold directly to security systems integrators, locksmiths, hardware stores, and original equipment manufacturers.Assa Abloy AB provides secure door opening solutions. It operates in areas including access control, identification technology, door automation and hotel security.
OMX:ASSA B
SE0007100581
SEK
Loading Comparison
Latest ASSA B News