Assa Abloy AB Class B (OMX:ASSA B) Share Price

Company Profile

Assa Abloy has the world’s largest installed base of locks, protecting some of the most security-sensitive buildings, including the European Parliament in Brussels. Three fourths of its revenue comes from government and commercial customers. The company's product base is centred on electromechanical locks, which require identification to unlock with a keycard, biometric scan, or PIN. The company's products are sold directly to security systems integrators, locksmiths, hardware stores, and original equipment manufacturers.Assa Abloy AB provides secure door opening solutions. It operates in areas including access control, identification technology, door automation and hotel security.