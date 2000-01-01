Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASRT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASRT
- Market Cap$85.160m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ASRT
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS04546C1062
Company Profile
Assertio Holdings Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in providing solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company markets three FDA-approved products for various neurological conditions including Gralise, tablets for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA, for acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults 18 years of age or older; and Zipsor, liquid-filled capsules for relief of mild to moderate pain.Depomed Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on pain and other conditions and diseases of the central nervous system.