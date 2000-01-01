Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASRT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASRT

  • Market Cap$85.160m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ASRT
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINUS04546C1062

Company Profile

Assertio Holdings Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in providing solutions to advance patient care in the areas of neurology, orphan and specialty medicines. The company markets three FDA-approved products for various neurological conditions including Gralise, tablets for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA, for acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura in adults 18 years of age or older; and Zipsor, liquid-filled capsules for relief of mild to moderate pain.Depomed Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on pain and other conditions and diseases of the central nervous system.

Latest ASRT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .