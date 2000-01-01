AssetCo (LSE:ASTO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASTO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASTO

  • Market Cap£43.960m
  • SymbolLSE:ASTO
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B42VYZ16

Company Profile

AssetCo PLC is principally involved in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in international markets.

Latest ASTO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ASTO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .