Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali is a financial services company that offers life insurance, general insurance, and asset-management services. The company's life segment accounts for 70% of premium revenue and more than 50% of new business sales. Generali's core markets are Italy, Germany, and France, which collectively account for more than 60% of operating profit. The insurer is also active in North America and Asia.Assicurazioni Generali provides insurance and financial products and services internationally. The company’s products and services include life insurance, unit-linked policies and plans, and private banking services.