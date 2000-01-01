Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ASB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ASB

  • Market Cap$1.930bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ASB
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0454871056

Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.Associated Banc-Corp is a commercial bank holding company. It provides banking and related financial services to consumer and commercial customers.

Latest ASB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .