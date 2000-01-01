Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)
Company Info - ASB
- Market Cap$1.930bn
- SymbolNYSE:ASB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0454871056
Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp is Wisconsin's second- largest bank with more than $20 billion in assets and nearly 300 offices. Half of its loans are in its home state, followed by 20% and 15% in neighboring Illinois and Minnesota, respectively. The rest are among 40 other states. About 30% of its portfolio is commercial real estate and construction loans. General commercial loans, home equity lines, and residential mortgages account for roughly 25%, 20%, and 20%, respectively.Associated Banc-Corp is a commercial bank holding company. It provides banking and related financial services to consumer and commercial customers.