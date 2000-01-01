Company Profile

Associated British Engineering PLC is UK based company, through its subsidiary is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of diesel engines and spare parts for diesel engines together with associated repair work. In addition, it is also engaged in commodity and natural resource trading. Geographically, the business presence of the firm can be seen across the region of UK, Europe, Far East and Australasia, Africa, North and South America, and the Middle East. The group derives revenue from the sale of goods.