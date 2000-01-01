Company Profile

Associated British Foods is a diversified international retail, food, and ingredients group with 130,000 employees and operations in 50 countries across Europe, southern Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. The group sells branded grocery products, grows and processes sugar, supplies farmers with crop input and animal feed, and runs the 350-store Primark clothing retail chain. It also supplies ingredients like bakers' yeast, enzymes, lipids, and cereal specialities. Some 40% of sales are in the U.K., and Primark generates more than half of the firm's operating profit.Associated British Foods PLC manufactures and retails food products. It sells branded groceries, manufactures sugar, supplies farmers with crop input and animal feed, and runs the 300-store strong Primark clothing retail chain.