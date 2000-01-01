Company Profile

Associated Capital Group Inc is a diversified global financial services company. It operates in the business of alternative investment management, institutional research services and cash and other assets through subsidiaries. The activities of its subsidiaries comprise publishing of daily research notes and full reports using private market value with a catalyst methodology and also products and customized solutions utilizing private market value with catalyst method of investing. The company operates in aerospace, defense, automotive, food beverage, gaming and lodging, industrials, media, specialty chemicals, telecom and utility sectors.