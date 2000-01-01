Assura Ordinary Shares (LSE:AGR)
- Market Cap£1.982bn
- SymbolLSE:AGR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Healthcare Facilities
- Currency
- ISINGB00BVGBWW93
Company Profile
Assura PLC is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment that develops, owns, and manages primary-care properties. All the company's revenue is generated in the United Kingdom. Assura seeks properties that are characterized by a secure and predictable income stream with an underpinning of inflation linkage. The company considers merger and acquisition investment to be a component of its operational growth strategy. It engages in relationship-building with general practitioners to secure investment opportunities.Assura PLC is a healthcare REIT. It develops, owns and manages primary care property. It is also engaged in relationship-building with general practitioners in order to secure investment opportunities.