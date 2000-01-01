Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. In exchange for the insurance premiums the company collects, it is required to pay debtholders the amount of the shortfall in the event of default on a product it has insured. The company markets its insurance to issuers, underwriters, and investors in public finance and structured finance securities. Assured's products guarantee a number of different types of public finance obligations, issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom, but also in other regions such as Australia and Western Europe.Assured Guaranty Ltd is in the financial services industry. The company provides insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.