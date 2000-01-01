Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGO
- Market Cap$2.208bn
- SymbolNYSE:AGO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Specialty
- Currency
- ISINBMG0585R1060
Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. In exchange for the insurance premiums the company collects, it is required to pay debtholders the amount of the shortfall in the event of default on a product it has insured. The company markets its insurance to issuers, underwriters, and investors in public finance and structured finance securities. Assured's products guarantee a number of different types of public finance obligations, issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom, but also in other regions such as Australia and Western Europe.Assured Guaranty Ltd is in the financial services industry. The company provides insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.