Company Profile

Assystem SA is a France-based company engaged in engineering and innovation consultancy. It operates under various sector which are Aerospace, Defense, Energy, Nuclear, Life Sciences, Infrastructure, and Transport. The majority of the company revenue is derived from the Aerospace segment and its business is operated across France, Canada, UK, United States, Germany, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal.Assystem SA is engaged in new product development and optimization of production system, designing and executing civil engineering works or industrial components.