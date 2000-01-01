AST Groupe (EURONEXT:ASP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASP
- Market Cap€25.140m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ASP
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINFR0000076887
Company Profile
AST Groupe operates as a property developer in France. It is engaged in the development and construction of houses and apartments, as well as the development of land. Its projects include individual houses, timber frame houses, and villas. The company also provides real estate loans and interior designing services.AST Groupe is engaged in house construction and related services, including financing solutions, plot finding and follow-up administrative services.