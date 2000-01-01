Asta Funding Inc (NASDAQ:ASFI)

North American company
Company Info - ASFI

  • Market Cap$53.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ASFI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0462201098

Company Profile

Asta Funding Inc is a US-based company engaged in the business of acquiring, managing, servicing and recovering on portfolios of consumer receivables. It has organized its business into three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Social Security Disability Advocacy. Its business activity involves purchasing, managing for its own account and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables, semi-performing receivables and performing receivables, purchasing interests in personal injury claims from claimants who are a party to personal injury litigation, purchasing periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment.Asta Funding Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of acquiring, managing, servicing and recovering on portfolios of consumer receivables.

